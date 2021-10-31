South 24 Parganas (West Bengal) [India], October 31 (ANI): Traders at one of the famous and largest firecracker markets of South 24 Parganas' Champahati in West Bengal are staring at losses this year after the Calcutta High Court banned the bursting and sale of all kinds of firecrackers.

Sudhanshu Das, who is a trader and a member of the Champahati Fireworks Union requested the High Court and the state government for permission of busting green crackers for at least one hour.

"The livelihood was further affected as the market was closed last year due to lockdown and this year the High Court banned all types of fireworks for Diwali and Chhath Puja in the state," Das said.

The small and big firecracker industry is suffering huge losses owing to the ban on the sale and bursting of firecrackers, he added.

Speaking further, Das said, "Most of the families dependent on this industry are facing livelihood difficulties, especially during the Diwali."

Talking about the people who are associated with this profession, Das said people have no other option. "It is the only source of livelihood for them. Almost 40,000 to 45,000 families of this area are associated with this business," he added.

"Earlier there was permission for two hours, but after the decision came from the Court, the entire market has been closed. All the shops are closed and people who are engaged in this profession are very disappointed and upset," Das said.

"It would have been a little easy for all of us if the High Court had taken this decision two months ago or at least 15 days before because the firecrackers that we have made and bought from outside would not have been damaged," he added. (ANI)

