Bastar (Chhattisgarh) [India], April 14 (ANI): Noting that unemployment and rising prices were the real issues in the Lok Sabha polls, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said that the polls were also for saving the constitution and democracy in the country "which were under continuous attack from the BJP and the RSS".

He said if INDIA alliance government comes to power, they will remove poverty from India with a single stroke by providing Rs one lakh every year to every poor family across the country.

Addressing a rally here, Rahul Gandhi said "berozgari, menghai aur bhagidaari" were the main issues facing the country, which were not being highlighted in the media.

The former Congress president alleged that Prime Minister Modi was working only for a few billionaires and "was handing over everything to them". He said there was so much discrimination in the wealth distribution in the country that 22 people owned as much of wealth as 70 crore Indians.

Gandhi accused the BJP of attacking the religion and the culture of the tribals and giving away their land, forests and water.

He talked about 'Panch Nyay' with 25 guarantees that the Congress has promised in its manifesto.

Noting that unemployment was the most important issue, he said thirty lakh vacancies pending in various government departments will be filled immediately.

Like the Congress had brought MGNREGA, it will now bring the Right to Apprenticeship Act. This, he said, will guarantee a one-year job for all the graduates and diploma holders in the first year after completing their degrees/diplomas.

He said apprenticeships will be provided in the public sector, private sector and the government departments. The youth will get Rs one lakh in the first year. This means every educated youth in India, who has completed his degree or diploma will immediately get a guaranteed job in the first year, he said.

The Congress leader said a woman in every poor family across the country will get Rs one lakh every year. Besides women will get 50 percent reservation in government jobs and the monthly remuneration of the Asha and Anganwadi workers will be doubled, he added.

For farmers, he announced that there will be a legal guarantee for the MSP of crops. He also said the Congress government will waive off their loans.

Gandhi alleged that 90 percent of the country's population, consisting of backwards, Dalits, adivasis, minorities and the poor from general castes, had just 6.1 percent decision making powers. He said Congress and INDIA alliance will conduct a caste census if voted to power.

Bastar will go the polls in the first phase of Lok Sabha election on April 19. (ANI)

