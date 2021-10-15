Reasi (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 15 (ANI): Security forces unearthed a terrorist hideout and recovered weapons in the Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.

The search operation was launched by the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police in Mahore forest in Reasi district.

The forces recovered an AK-47 rifle with one UBGL (under-barrel grenade launcher), one UBGL grenade, 45 rounds of Self-Loading Rifle (SLR), 6 rounds of .303 rifle and 47 rounds of AK-47 from the hideout in Khore village of Mahore tehsil.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

