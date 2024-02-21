Golaghat (Assam) [India], February 21 (ANI): The sports meet organised by Assam Police concluded on Wednesday with a grand closing ceremony at Lachit Barpukhan Police Academy, Dergaon, in Golaghat district.

The concluding ceremony was attended by the Director General of Police (DGP) GP Singh as the chief guest, Special DGP Harmeet Singh, senior police officers, participant players, trainees, including the recruit constables from Manipur Police and other guests.

The week-long sports meet was held at six different locations across the state.

The 22nd battalion of the Assam Police clinched the title of best team and best athletic team in the realm of football, and the 9th battalion emerged victorious.

Similarly, in volleyball, the 26th battalion claimed the championship title.

The accolade for the Best Male Athlete was awarded to Constable 322 Amar Jyoti Khaund of the 28th battalion, while WPC 185 Sangita Bordoloi of the 3rd battalion was honoured as the Best Female Athlete.

Additionally, the 6th Commando Battalion of the Assam Police was recognised as the Best Team in Martial Arts.

The ceremony also witnessed the inauguration of two significant contributions to the Assam Police community: the Assam Police theme song and the Assam Police marching tune in vocal and instrumental versions by the Chief Guest.

For the Assam Police Theme Song, lyrics were credited to Parthasarathi Mahanta, with composition by Zublee Baruah. The song features performances by artists including Zubeen Garg, Angarag Papon Mahanta, Joi Baruah, Abhishruti Bezbaruah, and Priyanka Bharali, with backing vocals by Ruprekha Das, Swaraj Das and Manas Boro.

The Assam Police Marching Tune, another significant addition, featured lyrics by Parthasarathi Mahanta, with composition by Zublee Baruah. Dipkesh Borgohain was responsible for programming, while Dony Hazarika handled the mixing and mastering. The singers for this stirring tune were Zublee Baruah, Manas Boro, Ruprekha Das and Swaraj Das.

Expressing his delight, the Director General of Police Singh emphasised the importance of hosting such sporting events annually to foster a culture of sportsmanship and unity within the Assam Police force and the broader community.

As part of his deliberation, the DGP reiterated the importance of fitness and urged all police personnel to maintain their physical fitness until the day of retirement. (ANI)

