New Delhi [India], August 19 (ANI): Union minister Ramdas Athawale welcomed the Supreme Court's decision to transfer actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday.

"I welcome the decision of the CBI probe by the Supreme Court and I am confident that now Sushant's family will get justice," said the national president of the Republican Party of India.

Athawale added that the Mumbai Police and the Maharashtra government were unable to conduct a proper investigation and despite the fact that such a long amount of time had passed since the incident the investigation could not reach any decision.

"This was unfortunate. Now justice is being served to Sushant's family," the release said.

Holding that the FIR registered in Bihar's Patna over the death of Sushant Singh Rajput was legitimate, the Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to investigate the case.

The single-judge bench of Justice Hrishikesh Roy also said that the Bihar Government was competent to recommend transferring the case to the CBI.

The apex court also asked Mumbai Police to hand over all the evidence collected so far in the case to the CBI. The state of Maharashtra refused the option to challenge the order, Justice Roy said.

The CBI has registered an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and others in connection with the actor's death after the Centre accepted Bihar Government's recommendation to transfer the probe in the matter from Patna.

An FIR was registered in Patna on a complaint filed by KK Singh, Rajput's father, under sections related to abetment to suicide. Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14.

Earlier in the day, Bihar Police Association president Mritunjay Singh slammed the Mumbai Police, said that the whole country was "aware how much effort" was being made by the Mumbai Police in investigating the case."The entire country knows how much effort Mumbai police was putting," Singh told ANI. (ANI)

