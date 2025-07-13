Paschim Medinipur (West Bengal) [India], July 13 (ANI): Continuous rainfall has led to severe flooding in several parts of West Bengal's Paschim Medinipur district, including Ghatal, claiming two lives on Saturday.

According to Ghatal Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) Suman Biswas, the water level in the Ghatal block and municipality is still rising at several locations, while it has started to recede in some other areas.

"The water level is still increasing at various points of the Ghatal block and municipality. But the water level is decreasing now from Chandrakona, Baka Point and Ketha River Point. The situation of Chandrakona is quite normal now. But in Ghatal, the situation is deteriorating. We have arranged for medical teams...Our rescue team is in operation now," said Biswas.

He confirmed the deaths of two people, including a 7-year-old girl, and said another person is missing.

"A person from the Gishwara area has been missing since this morning. We are searching for him...We lost two lives in this small flood. One 7-year-old school girl, Sultana Khadul, from Koti Bonarpur in Ghatal block, died this morning, and one person is missing," he said.

Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh has reported major destruction since the start of the monsoon season. According to the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA), 91 people have died between June 20 and July 10.

In Madhya Pradesh, heavy rainfall has created flood-like conditions in parts of Chhatarpur district. Rescue operations are underway to evacuate villagers trapped near Dalon village.

In Nagaland, continuous rains have caused the Dhansiri, Ghiladhari, Makrong and Kalia rivers to overflow, submerging many villages in Golaghat district, including Mouthgaon and Rajanakhat.

In response to the severe flooding in the North-East, the Indian Army has launched Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operations under Operation Jal Rahat 2 across Nagaland, Assam, and Manipur. The efforts are being led by the Headquarters Inspector General, Assam Rifles (North), in coordination with local civil authorities.

According to the Indian Army, as of July 10, 2025, 40 relief columns (24 main and 16 reserve) were deployed across the region. A total of 3,820 people have been rescued, and 2,095 have received medical assistance. (ANI)

