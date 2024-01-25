Ranaghat (WB), Jan 25 (PTI) A court in West Bengal's Nadia district on Thursday sentenced four people to life imprisonment for robbing a jewellery store at gunpoint in August last year.

The fast-track court of additional sessions judge Manajit Dasgupta sentenced Kundan Kumar Yadav, Raju Kumar Paswan, Chhattu Paswan and Rikki Paswan to life imprisonment in the robbery that happened in broad daylight in Ranaghat on August 29.

Also Read | President Droupadi Murmu Approves Gallantry Awards for 80 Armed Forces Personnel Ahead of 75th Republic Day.

They were convicted under IPC sections 395 (dacoity), 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 412 (dishonestly receiving property stolen in the commission of a dacoity), among others.

A gang of eight robbers had attacked the store of a leading jewellery retailer in the Rathtala area and robbed it at gunpoint. As the robbers tried to escape, police reached the spot and cordoned off the area, officials said.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh: School Teacher Shot Dead While Returning Home After Republic Day Event Rehearsal in Dhar District.

Soon, a gunfight broke out between the robbers and the police, they said.

Two robbers were shot in the gunfight, and along with them, the police managed to arrest three others. The rest fled the spot, they added.

Of the five held, one died of gunshot wounds during the trial, officials said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)