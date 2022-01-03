Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], January 3 (ANI): Under nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive for age group 15-18, Kolkata Mayor Frihad Hakim on Monday informed that they are approaching all schools to participate in the vaccination.Speaking to ANI, TMC leader and Mayor Firhad Hakim said, "We are approaching all schools to participate in the vaccination of children in the 15-18 age group. We have 37 vaccination centers where Covaxin is administered in the city."

COVID-19 vaccination for the 15-18 age group began on Monday morning across the country.CoWIN registration for the age group had already begun on Saturday. As many as 12,57,603 children in the 15-18 age group have registered so far on the CoWIN platform to get vaccinated.

Also Read | Coimbatore Businessman Hosts Baby Shower For Pregnant Persian Cats.

PM Modi on December 25, 2021, had announced that the vaccination for the age-group 15-18 years is scheduled to begin from Monday while administration of precautionary third dose for the vulnerable categories is to commence from January 10, 2022.

In the context of the vaccination of the age group 15-18 years, the Union Health Secretary informed the States and UTs that only 'Covaxin' is to be administered in this population category and additional doses of 'Covaxin' will be sent to all states and UTs. Those with the birth year of 2007 or before will be eligible for vaccination under this category. (ANI)

Also Read | Omicron Driving COVID-19 Cases, Third Wave in India, Say Experts.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)