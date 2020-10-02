New Delhi [India], October 2 (ANI): West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, in a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and party president Jagat Prakash Nadda in the national capital on Thursday, urged the duo to visit the state to motivate the ground workers.

Speaking to ANI, West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh said that Home Minister Amit Shah may visit the state before the upcoming Durga Puja.

"We requested the top leadership to visit West Bengal to motivate the ground workers. The Home Minister accepted that, and I think he will come to the state before Durga puja. We have also requested the party president to visit the state, and he might make a trip after puja," said Ghosh.

In the meeting, the party leadership was informed about the preparations for the upcoming polls in West Bengal and the scheduled events in this regard, he said.

Elaborating on the party's schedule for the next few days, Ghosh said that the party is currently arranging rallies in every district across the state to make people aware about farm sector reform act.

The BJP West Bengal unit will lodge a protest in the state to demand compensation for the victims of Amphan cyclone.

"We will protest in front of every block development officer's office in West Bengal on October 5 to demand compensation for the victims of Amphan cyclone. Due to excessive corruption, many people did not receive their due compensation. We will also organise a huge protest on October 8 regarding the corrupt and goon politics of the West Bengal government," Ghosh said.

Shah and Nadda held a meeting with the party leaders from West Bengal at the latter's residence in Delhi on Thursday. (ANI)

