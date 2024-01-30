North 24 Parganas (West Bengal) [India], January 30 (ANI): West Bengal BJP President Sukanta Majumdar said that he was hopeful that the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) would be implemented before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Sukanta Majumdar said, "I am hopeful that the CAA will be implemented before the 2024 elections. We have complete faith in our Union Home Minister. If Amit Shah has said he will implement the CAA, then he will definitely do it. It is not under Mamata Banerjee's jurisdiction."

He further said that it is the prerogative of the central government to decide who will be the citizen of the country.

"There are refugees in the entire country. Mahatma Gandhi said that if the minority Hindus living in Pakistan had any trouble, then India cannot ignore it," he added.

Earlier, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari said on Monday that CAA, which has been the demand of Hindu refugees since 1945, is going to be fulfilled.

He added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are committed to its implementation, and the time has come to fulfil it.

"Let the rule come out; it will be done immediately. The demand of the Hindu refugees, which has been there since 1945, is going to be fulfilled. Modi ji had promised in Thakur Nagar, and Amit Shah had committed again and again. The time has come to fulfil it; time is knocking on the door," Suvendu Adhikari told ANI. (ANI)

