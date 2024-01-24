Nadia (West Bengal) [India], January 24 (ANI): The South Bengal Frontier BSF troops made two big seizures of gold in the last two days, recovering a total of 8.39 kg of gold worth Rs 5.29 crore, said an official statement by the BSF.

The official statement mentions that the alert jawans of Border Outpost Vijaypur, 32 Battalion, BSF, conducted a well-planned operation based on solid information and foiled the smuggling of gold at the international border in Nadia district of West Bengal and arrested a smuggler with 19 gold biscuits and one gold brick.

On this achievement of the jawans, DIG AK Arya has expressed happiness and said that within two days, BSF jawans have seized a total of 8.39 kg of gold worth Rs 5.29 crore and have also arrested 2 smugglers.

The arrest was made when the smuggler was trying to smuggle these gold biscuits and one gold brick from Bangladesh to India.

According to the information from the BSF, the weight of the seized gold is 3.56 kg and the estimated value is approximately Rs 2.19 crore.

As per the information from the BSF spokesperson, the jawans of border outpost Vijaypur received concrete information about gold smuggling on January 23 from reliable sources.

The Jawans then set an ambush 1 km behind the international border, and at around 12:20 am, BSF personnel saw a suspicious person coming on a bicycle.

As soon as he reached the ambush, the jawans immediately caught him, and upon search, they found a cloth belt tied around his waist, and 19 gold biscuits and 1 gold brick were recovered. After this, the Jawans took the smuggler into custody and seized the gold.

The arrested smuggler has been identified as Mithun Biswas who is a resident pf Vijaypur village in West Bengal's Nadia district.

The arrested smuggler revealed during interrogation that he had been involved in gold smuggling for the last few days. He further said that he works for two persons living in Vijaypur village.

Today, he was accompanied by two other colleagues who were working as linemen. He said that he had taken these items from Shinto Mandal, a resident of Nastipur village in Bangladesh, and he had to hand over this gold to some unknown person in the village, but BSF caught him with the gold on the way.The arrested smugglers and seized gold have been handed over to the Customs Department, Banpur, for further legal action. (ANI)

