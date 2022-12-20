New Delhi [India], December 20 (ANI): Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Anubrata Mondal has moved Delhi High Court challenging the issuance of a production warrant by Rouse Avenue Court in the Enforcement Directorate (ED) case related to West Bengal cattle smuggling matter.

The Trial Court Judge on Monday has issued production warrant for Anubrata Mondal while allowing ED plea in this regards. Mondal is currently lodged in Asansol jail in connection with a CBI case.

Special Judge Raghubir Singh on Monday passed the order and said we are allowing ED plea and issuing a production warrant.

Trinamool Congress party's president of Birbhum district Anubrata Mondal is said to be a close aide of chief minister Mamata Banerjee and was earlier arrested by the CBI in connection with the same case on July 11.

Recently ED has also arrested him in the alleged multi-crore cattle smuggling scam after questioning him for more than five hours, inside the Asansol jail where he is currently lodged.

In the case, the court earlier noted that this case of ED is based upon the Scheduled Offence (CBI case), the proceedings of which are going on there at Asansol, West Bengal in a CBI Court and some accused have been in Judicial custody in connection with those proceedings of the CBI case.

During Sehegal Hossain (another accused) hearing, the ED had agitated that sources for funding of immovable and movable assets acquired by the accused are to be ascertained and for that purpose, the accused is required to be confronted with certain other persons including his close relation so as to trace the trails of tainted money which allegedly runs into crores of rupees.

In April, the trial court had taken cognizance of a chargesheet filed by ED against other accused naming former Trinamool Congress youth wing leader Vinay Mishra, his brother Vikas Mishra and Mohammad Enamul Haque, the alleged kingpin of a cattle smuggling racket across India-Bangladesh border.

The trial court noted that the prosecution complaint (Chargesheet) has been filed by the ED under Sections 44 and 45 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 for the commission of an offence under Sections 3 and 70 of PMLA punishable under Section 4 of PMLA.

The Trial Court judge while taking cognizance of the ED chargesheet, said that he had gone through the complaint and the accompanying documents and there was sufficient material to proceed against the accused. Accordingly, the cognizance of the offence under Sections 3 and 70 PMLA punishable under Section 4 PMLA was taken. (ANI)

