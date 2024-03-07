Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], March 7 (ANI): Ahead of International Women's Day, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee along with her nephew and TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee on Thursday participated in the party's mahila wing rally in Kolkata.

"On the eve of International Women's Day, the presence of Mamata Banerjee sparked an outpouring of love from the people. Our leader engaged with countless strong women, resonating with their spirit and celebrating the essence of womanhood as she stands committed to uplifting their lives," All India Trinamool Congress posted on X.

The rally came after PM Modi and BJP leaders pointed fingers at the state government over the Sandeshkhali violence, where women accused jailed Trinamool Congress leader Shahjahan Sheikh and his aides of land grab and sexual assault.

On Wednesday, calling the women of Sandeshkhali, his parivar (family), Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government of shielding the accused in the Sandeshkhali case and said that it is a "matter of shame."

Addressing the women's rally at Barasat, North 24 Parganas district, PM Modi said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was committed to the cause of women's empowerment and safety.

PM Modi further said that there is an eclipse in the name of TMC in Bengal adding that West Bengal CM is not allowing the development of this state to move forward.

"TMC government can never provide protection to women. Whereas, the BJP government has decided to award life imprisonment for heinous crimes like rape. For easy registration of women's complaints, we have arranged for a 'Women Helpine', but the TMC government is not letting it operate in West Bengal. This TMC government can never work for the welfare of women," he lashed out.

The Prime Minister further asserted that this huge program is proof of how BJP is making 'Naari Shakti' the power of 'Viksit Bharat'. (ANI)

