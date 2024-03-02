North 24 Parganas (West Bengal) [India], March 2 (ANI): Members of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) clashed with police and (Rapid Action Force) RAF as they protested in front of the Basirhat SP office on the Sandeshkhali issue in West Bengal on Saturday.

The left student organisation raised slogans against the Trinamool Congress government over the Sandeshkhali incident.

A protesting member of the Students' Federation of India (SFI) said, "Over the last 10 years Mamata Banerjee's men have gang-raped women and grabbed their land. Police were not able to find Shahjahan Sheikh for the last 56 days and suddenly police found him. The police have forgotten their responsibilities. West Bengal's police are not getting paid by TMC, they are earning from common taxpayers' money."

She further said that they have come here to remind the police of their responsibilities.

Sandeshkhali in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district had been witnessing widespread protests against Trinamool Congress (TMC) strongman Shahjahan Sheikh this month as a section of women were seeking justice against alleged atrocities committed by the TMC leader.

A large number of women in Sandeshkhali had accused Shajahan Sheikh and his close aides of "land-grab and sexual assault" under coercion.

Shahjahan was arrested by West Bengal police on Thursday morning in connection with an alleged assault on ED officers during a raid in January earlier this year.

West Bengal's Basirhat Court remanded Trinamool Congress (TMC) Sheikh Shahjahan to 10-day police custody on Thursday.

Lawyer Raja Bhowmick, who represented Shahjahan in court, said, "14-day police custody (of Sheikh Shahjahan) was demanded, but the court allowed 10-day custody."

"On March 10, he will be produced in court again," he said.

Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress on Thursday suspended Sheikh Shahjahan from the party for six years. (ANI)

