Kolkata, Aug 10 (PTI) The COVID-19 toll in West Bengal rose to 18,252 on Tuesday with 12 more people succumbing to the disease, a bulletin issued by the state health department said.

The tally mounted to 15,34,999 after 639 new cases were detected, it said.

North 24 Parganas accounted for four fatalities, while the city registered one death.

Sixty-eight fresh cases were recorded in Kolkata, the bulletin said.

At least 724 more people recuperated from the disease, raising the total number of recoveries to 15,06,532.

The discharge rate stands at 98.15 per cent.

West Bengal currently has 10,215 active cases.

Since Monday, 40,469 samples have been tested in the state, which took the total number of such clinical examinations conducted so far to 1,61,62,814, the bulletin added.

