Hooghly (West Bengal) [India], March 7 (ANI): West Bengal Leader of Opposition (LoP) Suvendu Adhikari on Thursday joined the residents of Tarakeswar, Hooghly District, in a protest march against TMC MLA Ramendu Sinha Roy, who made unpleasant remarks about Ram temple.

In the protest march, Suvendu walked barefoot, carrying a replica of the Ram Temple on his head, while scores of people followed him with saffron flags, chanting 'Jai Shree Ram' slogans.

Suvendu Adhikari has alleged that TMC MLA Ramendu Sinha Roy labelled Ram Mandir as an 'unholy site'.

"Today I joined the residents of Tarakeswar; Hooghly District, in a Protest March against TMC MLA Ramendu Sinha Roy whose despicable remarks; labelling Ram Mandir as an 'Unholy Site' has hurt the sentiments of the Hindus. We unequivocally decried & denounced his reprehensible statement. We don't expect any apology from him or his party as this is their official stand on the matter. The public has taken note and they will make them pay in due time," the BJP leader said in a post on 'X'.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, speaking at the Republic TV Summit 2024, Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched a stinging attack on Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee alleging that the state government was corrupt and indulged in rampant appeasement.

"The governance in Bengal is corrupt, with appeasement based on unjust religion. It is very important for the security of the country that there should be change, and the BJP is fighting for that change. I also request the people of Bengal to support us. People should elect a strong representation from Bengal under the leadership of Modi ji. We want to make Bengal Sonar Bangla again," Shah said at Republic forum.

"The country needs to stand with Bengal. There is a serious problem there. Awareness has come in Bengal also. Last time we won 18 seats there, this time we are moving towards perfection by crossing the figure of 25. Earlier we had 2 MLAs there, now we have 77 MLAs. We are playing our role as a strong opposition." he added.

In a sharp attack, Union Home Minister Amit Shah categorically stated that infiltration in Bengal is state-sponsored.

"Bengal is a border state. We all know that the problem of infiltration is the worst in Bengal. Based on facts, I am telling the people of the country that the infiltration that takes place in Bengal is state-sponsored infiltration. National security is being put at stake there to increase their vote bank and for political mileage," said Amit Shah. (ANI)

