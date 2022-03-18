Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], March 18 (ANI): West Bengal Minister Firhad Hakim on Friday celebrated Holi and Shab-e-Barat conveying a message of togetherness to the people in Kolkata.

"I will celebrate both the festivals, Holi and Shab-e-Barat. My message to the people is to stay together just like different colours of Holi," Hakim told ANI.

Marking the onset of the spring season, Holi is a festival of colours, symbolic of joy and victory of good over evil.

Even though Holi is a predominantly Hindu festival, it is celebrated by people of other faiths as well. It marks the arrival of the spring harvest season in the country. (ANI)

