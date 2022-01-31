Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], January 31 (ANI): The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Kolkata has arrested three persons and seized approximately 7 Kgs of suspected Heroin from a truck on National Highway 34 near Krishnamagar in West Bengal on Saturday, said NCB.

As per the official statement, the contraband was kept in a yellow colour plastic packet which was concealed in the seat cover of the cabin seat that was fully stitched.

Accused Mohammed Hassan (33), Sahadulla Choudhury (25) and Munna Choudhury (19) belongs to district Cachar of Assam and are well versed in the Manipuri language.

The consignment was being transported from Manipur to Plassey and Krishnanagar of West Bengal. (ANI)

