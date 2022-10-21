Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], October 21 (ANI): West Bengal Police in an operation on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, detained the Teacher's Eligibility Test (TET) 2014 qualified students protesting outside the education board's office in Kolkata's Salt Lake.

The agitators were sitting on a protest for several days over their demand for direct recruitment, alleging the state government of corruption and prioritizing undeserving candidates.

According to reports, the protesting students qualified for the Teacher's Eligibility Test eight years ago but failed to get past the two sets of interviews they appeared for.

BJP state secretary Priyanka Tibrewal alleged the state government of showing its evil face.

While speaking to ANI, Priyanka Tibrewal said, "This government is far from humanity, everyone is watching their demon face."

While lashing out at chief minister Mamta Banerjee, Priyanka said, "Being a woman chief minister, if this happens to a woman, then Mamta Banerjee should die."

"It is their democratic right to protest. Their jobs have been stolen by CM Mamata Banerjee and her party. If Mamta Banerjee has any shame left, then she should resign immediately," West Bengal BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul said.

Earlier, on October 11, the central agency Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Trinamool Congress MLA Manik Bhattacharya in connection with the West Bengal teacher's recruitment scam.

According to sources, Bhattacharya, the former chairman of the West Bengal Board of Primary Education was arrested today after he was questioned overnight by ED officials in connection with the teachers' recruitment scam.

Bhattacharya represents the Palashipara assembly constituency.

ED has been probing the West Bengal teacher's recruitment scam case and had earlier summoned Bhattacharya. (ANI)

