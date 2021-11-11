Kolkata, Nov 11 (PTI) West Bengal reported 854 new COVID-19 cases and 13 more deaths on Thursday, as per the state health department.

Kolkata reported most of the new cases at 236, it said.

With four fatalities, South 24 Parganas district recorded the highest number of deaths. Three people died in North 24 Parganas, and two people each lost their lives in Kolkata and Nadia, it added.

The state's positivity rate rose to 2.12 per cent from 2.02 per cent a day ago, the health department said.

In the last 24 hours, 813 recoveries were reported in the state.

West Bengal has so far recorded 16.01 lakh COVID-19 cases and 19,280 deaths. Of them, 15.74 lakh patients have recovered from disease.

On Thursday, the number of active cases rose by 28 to reach 7,973, the health department said.

The state government sanctioned Rs 11.1 crore for improvement in the child healthcare infrastructure, officials said.

