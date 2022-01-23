Bhatpara (West Bengal) [India], January 23 (ANI): A scuffle broke out between Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporters during an event organized to mark the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose in Bhatpara, West Bengal on Sunday.

BJP vice president of West Bengal unit, Arjun Singh who was present on the spot told ANI, "At 10:30 am today, our MLA Pawan Singh had gone to offer tribute to Netaji, wherein TMC's goons attacked him, fired at him, hurled bricks...They also attacked me when I reached. Everything was happening in front of the police...my car was broken."

Also Read | Telangana: Man Stabbed After Argument Over Financial Dispute In Hyderabad District; Accused Absconding.

Meanwhile, the police have reached the spot and is looking into the matter.

Notably, last year, the Government had declared 23rd January as Parakram Diwas to commemorate the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. Born on January 23, 1897, Netaji played a crucial role in India's freedom movement. Subhas Chandra Bose had also established the Azad Hind Fauj. (ANI)

Also Read | Missing Arunachal Pradesh Boy Sh Miram Taron Located, Indian Army Verifying, Says Chinese PLA.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)