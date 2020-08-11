Kolkata, Aug 10 (PTI) The West Bengal government will come up with a model pathological guideline for COVID-19 treatment following reports of patients being overcharged on acoount of clinical examinations, an official said on Monday.

An order issued by the West Bengal Clinical Establishment Regulatory Commission said it would urge experts to prepare protocols that would help in bringing down the expenses of coronavirus patients.

"It has come to the notice of the Commission, a few clinical establishments are charging hefty amounts on account of pathological tests, some of which are probably unnecessary," the notification said.

The Commission has gone through a recent bill raised by a clinical establishment, where a patient was charged around Rs 22 lakh out of which Rs seven lakh was on account of pathological tests, it said.

"Hence, the Commission feels it expedient to have a model pathological guideline for COVID-19 treatment with or without comorbidity. For such purpose, the Commission would request experts to prepare a guideline... that would ultimately reduce the financial burden of the patient or the patient party," the order said.

The proposed guideline should be suggestive and recommendatory in nature, and would not be having any binding effect on the treating doctor who would be the final authority to decide on the issue, it added. PTI SCH RBT RBT 08102357 NNNNr City vs. Lyon on Saturday.

The matches will take place at two stadiums in Lisbon.

Earlier this week Atlético had to cancel a friendly of its women's team after a positive test within the group.

Atlético said that, after the Spanish league season had ended, the club asked for all Spanish teams still involved in European competitions to keep voluntarily following the league's health safety protocols.

It said UEFA only required one negative test from each member of the group within 72 hours of the trip to Lisbon, but the team had been testing its members weekly and was still working with the health safety inspector assigned by the Spanish league.

Atlético said a total of 93 people had been tested the day before the squad returned to training on July 26, and the first team and those in close contact with it were tested again last Sunday, with all results coming back negative.

Atlético is seeking its first title in Europe's most lucrative club competition. It lost the 2014 and 2016 Champions League finals to city rival Real Madrid. It was also runner-up in 1974, losing to Bayern Munich.

Diego Simeone's team was eliminated by Juventus in the round of 16 last season. (AP)

