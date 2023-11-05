Mumbai, Nov 5 (PTI) Following are the top stories from the western region at 5:30 pm.

BOM18 ELECTIONS-MP-LD PM-CONG **** Congress did not care for tribals, its two leaders fighting to capture party in MP: PM Modi

Seoni: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the Congress did not work for the welfare of tribals and that two senior Congress leaders were fighting in Madhya Pradesh to establish their sons and capture the party organisation in the state. ****

BOM4 ELECTIONS-CG-PM **** PM Modi visits Dongargarh in poll-bound Chhattisgarh, meets Acharya Vidyasagar Maharaj Rajnandgaon: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday visited Dongargarh, a popular pilgrimage spot, in Chhattisgarh's Rajnandagon district and met Jain seer Acharya Vidyasagar Maharaj. ****

BOM16 ELECTIONS-CG-CONG-MANIFESTO **** Congress unveils manifesto for Chhattisgarh polls; promises caste census, higher paddy procurement price Raipur: The Congress on Sunday released its manifesto for the Chhattisgarh assembly polls, promising caste census, loan waiver to farmers, Rs 3,200 for per quintal for paddy procurement and subsidised cooking gas cylinders to women under a new scheme. ****

**** Congress guarantees in HP, Rajasthan, Karnataka have failed like its leader Rahul Gandhi, claims Thakur Bhopal: Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Sunday said the Congress' guarantees in Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan and Karnataka have failed just like its leader Rahul Gandhi.

**** MP polls: Cong opposed caste census, Mandal Commission report, BJP taking same path, says Akhilesh Tikamgarh: The Congress stopped caste census and implementation of the Mandal Commission report in the past and the BJP was taking a similar stand, but both parties know the importance of "PDA" or "picchde (backwards), Dalits and Adivasis", claimed Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday. **** PTI

