New Delhi, Feb 17 (PTI) Several resident welfare bodies here on Thursday questioned the Centre's air quality panel's decision to lift the ban on diesel generator sets in Delhi-NCR with immediate effect, wondering about the need for such sets when the city has 24x7 electricity supply.

A sub-committee of the Centre's air quality panel lifted the ban on diesel generator sets in Delhi-NCR, observing that air quality has improved in the last few days and is expected to get better in the coming days.

Noting that the air quality in the national capital was recorded in the poor category, General Secretary of United Residents of Delhi, Saurabh Gandhi rued that the government is doing nothing concrete to address the problem of pollution in the national capital.

"This is not the right decision. At one point, you claim that you are doing something for the environment and the very next moment, you do this. There is 24x7 electricity in Delhi, then why such a move? The government is not at all concerned about the problem of air pollution in the national capital," he said.

Gandhi added that if the government had provided people with temporary electricity metres without any hassle, the need for diesel generators could have been eliminated.

"People holding big functions like weddings and parties use these generators. But if you can provide them temporary metres, the usage of diesel generators will reduce in itself," he said.

His views were echoed by Ashok Bhasin, president of North Delhi Residence Welfare Federation.

Bhasin claimed that the lifting of ban on diesel generators is to promote corruption at the pollution department.

The ban on the use of diesel generator sets was enforced in October 2021 along with other measures to check air pollution.

