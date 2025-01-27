New Delhi, Jan 27 (PTI) Area sown to wheat rose 2.77 per cent to Rs 324.38 lakh hectares so far in the ongoing 2024-25 rabi season, while oilseeds acreage remained lower, according to the agriculture ministry data released on Monday.

Sowing of wheat, the main rabi (winter) crop, is completed and the harvesting will begin from April.

As per the data, wheat acreage increased to 324.38 lakh hectare as on January 27 from 315.63 lakh hectares in the year-ago.

Area sown to pulses rose to 142.49 lakh hectares from 139.29 lakh hectares, while sowing of coarse cereals remained flat at 55.67 lakh hectares so far this rabi season.

However, total area under oilseeds remained lower at 98.18 lakh hectares as on January 27 as against 108.52 lakh hectares in the year-ago period.

Total area sown to rabi crops rose to 655.88 lakh hectares from 643.72 lakh hectares in the said period.

