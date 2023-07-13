Kaithal (Haryana) [India], July 13 (ANI): A flood victim in Haryana's Kaithal district allegedly slapped Jannayak Janta Party (JJA) MLA, Ishwar Singh on Wednesday.

Notably, MLA Ishwar Singh was on his visit to flood-affected areas in Kaithal's Guhla area when the incident took place.

Reportedly, the woman was part of the crowd gathered in the area after the arrival of the Guhla Cheeka constituency MLA and were all irked over poor drainage system that resulted in waterlogging.

They also questioned over delay in his visit. An angry woman then slapped the MLA.

A video of the incident also went viral on social media. In the purported video, the woman and other locals could be heard saying, "Why have you come now?"

MLA was rescued by his personal security officers.

Later, MLA Singh while speaking to media, said that he has forgiven the woman and won't be taking any legal action against the woman.

“I won't be taking any legal action against the woman. I have forgiven her,” he said.

On the other hand, as many as 10 people have died due to floods in Haryana triggered by incessant rains in the state, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Wednesday adding that the toll could increase.

The Chief Minister also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh to the kin of people who died in the floods. "Around 10 people have died in the floods so far, but the number may increase, 2 are missing, and many cattle have died...assessment of the losses will be done. Rs 4 lakhs ex-gratia to be given to kin of dead...", Khattar said.

Khattar was addressing a press briefing here after conducting an aerial survey of the rain-affected areas in the state. "For the last four days, the incessant rainfall not only in Haryana but in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Punjab has led to flood situations in some districts of the state," Khattar said during the press briefing. (ANI)

