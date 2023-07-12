Ishwar Singh, Jannayak Janta Party's (JJP) MLA in Haryana, allegedly received a slap from an angry woman in Haryana during floods caused by torrential rain. As Singh toured flood-affected areas, a viral video shows the a flood victim hitting him in Guhla. She further asked, "Why have you come now?" Punjab:AAP MLA Baljinder Kaur Slapped By Husband, State Women’s Panel Chief Takes Note After Video Goes Viral.

Haryana MLA Slapped Video

#WATCH | Haryana: In a viral video, a flood victim can be seen slapping JJP (Jannayak Janta Party) MLA Ishwar Singh in Guhla as he visited the flood affected areas "Why have you come now?", asks the flood victim pic.twitter.com/NVQmdjYFb0 — ANI (@ANI) July 12, 2023

