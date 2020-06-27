Aurangabad, Jun 27 (PTI) Aurangabad MP Imtiaz Jaleel asked on Saturday why the Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra government has not appointed special officers to oversee the efforts to contain coronavirus in the city.

In Pune, another city in the state which has reported high number of cases, such officers have been appointed, Jaleel, an AIMIM leader, said.

"During the election, Shiv Sena president and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had said he will pay special attention to Aurangabad. Later the responsibility was given to Shiv Sena leader and Minister Aaditya Thackeray," he said at a press conference.

"Now nobody has come to Aurangabad to see what the situation here is. I respect him (the chief minister), still the question remains...ifsenior officers are deployed to control the situation in Pune, then why such step was not taken in Aurangabad," he said.

The MP also alleged that coronavirus patients at the civil hospital were being asked to buy medicines from outside.

When contacted for comment, hospital dean Dr Kanan Yelikar said a committee will conduct an inquiry and necessary action will be taken.

Aurangabad district's COVID-19 count reached 4,522 on Friday while death toll was 234.

