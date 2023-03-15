Champawat (U'khand), Mar 15 (PTI) An 85-year-old woman, widow of a former army man, was robbed of her jewellery and killed in this district, police said on Wednesday.

The body of Bhagirathi Devi was found on Tanakpur-Banbasa national highway on Tuesday.

She lived alone at her house in Bichai village, about 500 metres from the highway, after the death of her husband, DSP Avinash Verma said.

The unidentified assailant took away gold jewellery weighing 4 tolas that she wore in her nose, ears and around her neck before fleeing the spot, the official said.

A search is on to nab the killer, he said.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has expressed grief at the incident and asked police officials to arrest the killer at the earliest.

The area where the incident occurred is part of the chief minister's assembly constituency.

