Bengaluru, Dec 20 (PTI) A widow allegedly strangled her handicapped daughter (14) to death and attempted suicide on Tuesday, police said.

Also Read | Lingayat Mutt Sex Scandal: Seers Warn BJP Government in Karnataka, Say 'Withdraw Administrator or Face Protest'.

According to the police, the 28-year-old widow committed the crime in her house near here, and then tried to hang herself.

Also Read | Maharashtra Legislature Gets Small Baby-Care Centre 'Hirkani Room', After MLA Saroj Ahire Wagh Attends Session With Infant.

Her sister and neighbours rescued the mother and the daughter to a hospital where the doctors declared the girl dead on arrival while the 28-year-old is in an unconscious state, the police said. Investigation to find the reason for the extreme step has begun, they added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)