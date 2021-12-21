Kochi, Dec 21 (PTI) The wife of an RSS worker, who was hacked to death in November this year in Palakkad district of the state, moved the Kerala High Court on Tuesday seeking a CBI probe into her husband's killing.

A Sanjith (27) was hacked to death on November 15 while he was taking his wife to her workplace.

Police later arrested several persons, including an officer bearer of the Popular Front of India (PFI), in the case.

It had said that the arrested PFI office bearer was directly involved in the killing of Sanjith.

The BJP and Sangh Parivar organisations have alleged that the activists of Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), the political offshoot of Islamist outfit PFI, were behind the broad daylight murder.

The matter is listed for hearing in the high court on Wednesday.

