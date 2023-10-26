Sikar (Rajasthan) [India], October 26 (ANI): Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasara whose residence was raided by the Enforcement Directorate in the alleged paper leak case in the state on Thursday, has declared that he is willing to change his name if any evidence is found indicating his involvement in any wrongdoing.

Speaking to a gathering in Sikar, Dotasara accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of attempting to tarnish the reputation of Congress leaders.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: Pakistani Troops Start Unprovoked Firing at BSF Jawans in RS Pura Sector; Visuals Emerge.

"They (BJP) want to finish democracy in the country. They want to malign the image of Congress leaders. I want to say if anyone can find evidence that I am involved in the paper leak or any other scam, then you can change my name..." Dotasara said.

Later, speaking to ANI, the Congress leader said that he has no connection with the paper leak nor Kalam coaching.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: Jilted Lover Arrested for Creating Fake Instagram Profile of Minor Girl, Sharing Her Objectionable Photos in Revenge Bid Against Elder Sister.

"We want to clarify that we neither have any connection with the paper leak nor Kalam coaching. We will go in front of the public, whatever decision the public takes, we will accept it. They want to waste our time and put pressure on us by scaring us. We are not afraid. We have not committed any mistake, there is no corruption. We will fully cooperate in the ED investigation and will provide all types of information..." he said.

On Thursday, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) carried out searches at the properties of Rajasthan Congress President Govind Singh Dotasra and the party's candidate for the Mahua Assembly seat as part of a money laundering inquiry into an alleged examination paper leak case in the poll-bound state.

The premises of Dotasra, a former Minister for School Education, in Sikar and Jaipur, apart from party candidate from Mahua seat in Dausa, Omprakash Hudla, and some others were searched.

The raids on the premises of Dotasara, who is contesting the November 25 election from Lacchmangarh in Sikar, began at 8.30am.Gehlot's son, Vaibhav Gehlot has also been summoned by ED in a foreign exchange violation case.

The ED action came amid campaigning in the state for the assembly polls on November 25.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot attacked the BJP government, alleging that "it was goondaism" and the central government had "created terror" in the country through probe agencies.

Addressing a press conference here, Gehlot said the situation is worrying and said that the BJP should seek to win over people through its policies, behaviour, and principles in democracy but is resorting to "goondaism".

"Aap gundagardi kar rahe ho, gundagardi hai ye...Without pressure from the top neither ED nor CBI can come," he said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)