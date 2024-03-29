India News | Will Decide Future Course of Action After Discussing with Supporters: Sumalatha

Bengaluru, Mar 28 (PTI) Incumbent Mandya MP Sumalatha Ambareesh, who was denied a ticket by the BJP, on Friday said she would reveal her future course of action in the coming days after discussing with her supporters.

The multi-lingual film actress-turned-politician reiterated that BJP should have reserved the seat for itself instead of giving it to its ally Janata Dal (Secular) in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Speaking to reporters after an hour-long discussion with the BJP state president and Shikaripura MLA B Y Vijayendra, Sumalatha said, "Vijayendra expressed his opinion and expectations. I too told him about my concerns for the district and election. He asked me to join the party as he wanted me to remain with the BJP."

"Tomorrow I my supporters are coming. I told him that I will not take any decision unilaterally without consulting my supporters. It is my duty to listen to their expectations and opinion. I told him that I will make my stand clear in Mandya itself," Sumalatha said.

The Mandya MP had contested the 2019 Lok Sabha election as an independent candidate with the BJP's support defeating former Prime Minister and JD(S) patriarch H D Deve Gowda's grandson Nikhil Kumaraswamy.

She was expecting a BJP ticket to seek re-election from Mandya. However, the BJP forged an alliance with JD(S) last year in September and as per the seat-sharing deal, decided to give Mandya, Kolar and Hassan to its ally.

Now, JD(S) has decided to field former Chief Minister and Deve Gowda's son H D Kumaraswamy from Mandya.

Sumalatha said she wanted BJP to retain Mandya with itself so that it could have given a tough fight in the election and made its presence felt to the people of the region.

"Now there is no point to discuss things which have already happened. I will surely reveal my future course of action in the coming days," the MP said.

Regarding Kumaraswamy's wish to meet her, Sumalatha said she had no objection to meeting him.

Speaking to reporters after meeting Sumalatha, Vijayendra said she had responded to his request. However, she told him that she will reveal her future course of action after discussing with her supporters.

"I am of the firm belief that she will remain with us and strengthen our party. She may feel that this could be her defeat but I told her that everything will set right," the BJP state chief said.

