Amritsar, July 5 (PTI) The "Jarnails" who patronised drug trade have already been put behind bars and exemplary punishment will be ensured for those who ruin the youths by selling them narcotic substances, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday.

Speaking at an event held to dedicate Rs 350 crore worth of road and library projects to the residents of Amritsar, he said that nobody had previously dared to arrest these affluent drug lords, but they are paying the price for their "sins" now.

Mann, who addressed the gathering along with senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia, said that Punjab government has launched the Yudh Nasheyan Virudh campaign to combat the drug menace and to channel the boundless energy of the youth in a positive direction.

Highlighting the grave loss of manpower Punjab suffered due to drugs, he said that the campaign was launched with the active support of people.

"The government will not remain a mute spectator while smugglers flourish at the cost of victims," he said, adding that the drug supply lines have already been disrupted and major players arrested.

For the first time, the illegally acquired properties of drug smugglers are being confiscated or demolished, he added.

On the newly inaugurated projects, the chief minister said Rs 56.36 crore has been spent on construction of new roads, Rs 287.01 crore on upgrading road infrastructure and Rs 3.20 crore on six new libraries.

At the event, he also announced the launch of a road network project covering 19,000 kilometres of link roads with an outlay of Rs 3,500 crore.

Mann said the Central government has withheld Rs 6,000 worth of Punjab's share in the Rural Development Fund, which if released could help build roads in the remote corners of the state.

In spite of this, the state is optimally utilising available funds to improve infrastructure, he said, adding that the opposition often criticise him because they are envious of his government's pro-people decisions.

Over 54,000 jobs have been provided to the youth purely on merit basis, without corruption or nepotism, Mann said, adding that this has made them active participants in Punjab's socio-economic development.

He pointed out that his government scrapped multiple pensions for MLAs, thereby saving significant public funds.

