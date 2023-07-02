Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 2 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday said that his government will implement the five guarantees announced during the state election come what may.

"We will implement the five guarantees announced during the election no matter how difficult it may be. No matter who pays, we will pay for the five announcements in this year's budget," he said.

"Our five guarantees transcend caste and religion. The poor and the middle class of all sections of society are in dire straits. We are fulfilling these to alleviate their suffering," he added.

Reaffirming his promise to all Kannadigas, he said, "As long as I am in power, I will strive for the prosperity of the oppressed castes, dalit communities, minority communities and the poor people of all castes."

Reiterating that he would not contest for polls again, he said, "I will not stand for election again. I will be active in politics till the end. I will continue my politics and fight for the poor."

The Chief Minister was speaking after performing the groundbreaking ceremony of Sri Kaginele Mahasansthan Kanaka Gurupeeth here. He said that the Kaginele Mahasansthan has been established with the intention to serve as a conglomeration for all exploited communities.

"It is not just a caste-society Mutt. It belongs to all the exploited societies," Siddaramaiah said.

The Chief Minister said that the Kaginele Mahasansthan was established with the aim of becoming a voice for the oppressed communities. "It was established by touring across the state and bringing all communities together. He said that the Peetha, which has been successfully doing social activities in the presence of Swamiji Tarakanandpuri Shri, is now doing social activities in the presence of Niranjananandpuri," he said.

At the groundbreaking ceremony on Saturday, Jagadguru Sri Niranjanandpuri Mahaswamy of the Mahasansthan, head of the Mutt branch Eswaranandpuri Mahaswamiji, Siddaramamanandpuri Mahaswamiji, Shivanandpuri Mahaswamiji, Tridandi Venkataramanuja Mahaswamiji, community leaders H. Vishwanath, Minister Bhairathi Suresh, MLAs S. T. Somasekhar, former minister H.M. Revanna, among others, were present.

Jagadguru Sri Niranjanandapuri Mahaswamy, who presided over the program, said, "We do not ask for government funding for the construction of the branch mutt, the sweat and hard work of the society is enough."

Speaking at the event, Minister Bhairati Suresh announced that he would personally donate Rs 50 lakhs for the construction of the Sri Mutt. (ANI)

