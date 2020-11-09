Coochbehar (WB), Nov 9 (PTI) Disgruntled TMC MLA Mihir Goswami, who recently invited BJP MP Nisith Pramanik at his residence for a meeting, creating a flutter in state politics, said on Monday said he would never return to his party, which "insults" its cadres and followers.

Expressing anger over the present state leadership, Goswami said he decided to quit all party posts last month as he felt he was "no longer needed in the party".

"The way a section of leadership has insulted a section of party workers and cadres is unacceptable. I quit all party posts as I am not needed there anymore... I would never like to return to the party, which insults its cadres and followers," Goswami told reporters here.

He, however, did not clarify what would be his next course of action.

BJP MP Nisith Pramanik had last month met Goswami, fuelling speculation over the TMC leader's next move. Both leaders, however, said they had met to exchange Vijaya Dashami greetings, in keeping with the Bengali tradition.

All attempts by the TMC leadership to reach out to Goswami went in vain, with the party's leader and North Bengal development minister Rabindranath Ghosh returning empty-handed after not being able to meet him at his residence, as the disgruntled leader was not home.

Goswami had earlier in the month claimed that the party was being run by poll strategist Prashant Kishor's- I- PAC, and not its leaders.

"A political party is run by politicians and not by a bunch of contractors who come and dictate terms to politicians," he had said.

After the BJP's spectacular performance in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, when it won 18 of the 42 Lok Sabha seats, ten MLAs -- eight from the ruling TMC and one each from Congress and the CPI(M) -- had switched over to the saffron camp.

Coochbehar, once a stronghold of the TMC, had witnessed a change in ground-level political equations, after the BJP snatched the parliamentary seat from the Mamata Banerjee's party in the last Lok Sabha polls.

