Mumbai, Feb 3 (PTI) Several commuters using Mumbai's local train network have complained about the inconvenience caused to them due to the restricted time slots and this issue will be flagged before Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, state Health Minister Rajesh Tope said on Wednesday.

Mumbai suburban railway system opened for general public during non-peak hours on Monday after an unprecedented 10-month closure.

"I am aware of several complaints being raised by commuters of local trains over the permitted time slots. I have discussed the issue with state chief secretary and would soon flag it before the chief minister," Tope told reporters.

Commuters are allowed to board suburban trains on Central, Western, Harbour and Trans-Harbour lines in three time slots from 4.15 am to 7 am, 12 noon to 4 pm and from 9 pm till the end of services. During rush hours i.e from 8 am to 11 am and 5 pm to 8 pm, only those involved in essential services and government employees are allowed to board a local train.

On an average, 80 lakh commuters used to travel on the Mumbai suburban trains every day, before their services were suspended in March last year to check coronavirus transmission.

In the absence of local trains, which are called as the "lifeline" of Mumbai, commuters faced a huge inconvenience as they were forced to travel by buses, a journey many described as time-consuming and uncomfortable.

