Morigaon (Assam) [India], May 22 (ANI): As the flood situation continues to remain grim in Central Assam, Nagaon has become the worst-hit district in the state with nearly 3.46 lakh people affected by the deluge.

According to the reports of Assam State Disaster Management Authority, nearly 3.46 lakh people have been affected alone in Nagaon district followed by 2.29 lakh in Cachar district, 58,393 in Hojai, 28,001 in Darrang district, 38,538 in Morigaon district, and 16,382 in Karimganj district.

Nearly 10-12,000 people remain affected in Dharamtul, and Ahatguri districts.

Six persons including two children on Sunday died after drowning in floodwaters in Cachar, Hojai, and Nagaon districts and the death toll in floods and landslides rose to 24.

As per the report, 95,473.51 hectares of agricultural land and 2,095 villages are still under water.

A total of 91,518 flood-affected people are currently lodged in 269 relief camps set up by the district administration.

The administration of flood-hit districts also set up 152 relief distribution centers.

A total of 26,236 stranded persons have been rescued with the help of the Indian Army, SDRF, NDRF, and volunteers.

Some flood-affected people alleged that they don't get any relief materials from the district administration and they are still taking shelter on roads, and embankments for the last 4-5 days.

As many as 185 villages of the district are currently underwater and many people have become homeless after floodwaters entered their homes. (ANI)

