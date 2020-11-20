Chandigarh, Nov 20 (PTI) Haryana on Thursday registered a sharp spike in Covid-19 cases with 3,104 people testing positive for the infection and 265 succumbing to the deadly virus.

With the fresh cases and casualties, the total number of infection in the state rose to 2,12,355 and the death toll to 2,138.

According to the state Health Department's daily bulletin, of the fresh cases -- the highest single-day spike so far -- more than half of these were reported from the worst-hit Faridabad (881 cases) and Gurgaon (793) districts, which fall in the National Capital Region.

Other districts which reported the sharp rise in Covid-19 cases included Hisar (288), Sonipat (162) and Rohtak (107).

Of the fatalities, five were from Faridabad, four from Rohtak, three each from Gurgaon and Jhajjar, two each from Hisar, Rewari, Sirsa and Fatehabad while one death each was reported from Nuh and Ambala districts.

Active cases in the state currently are 20,150 while the recovery rate is pegged at 89.50 per cent.

