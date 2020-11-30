Amedabad, Nov 30 (PTI) The COVID-19 count in Ahmedabad crossed the 50,000 mark on Monday after 312 cases were detected, while 13 deaths took the toll to 2,060, an official said.

The district's caseload now stands at 50,077, while the discharge of 344 people took the count of such cases to 44,839, he added.

Also Read | IIT Bombay Seat for a Four-Year Electrical Engineering Course Lost by Student Due to 'Wrong' Click, Moves Supreme Court.

"The city accounted for 291 of the new cases and 321 of the people who were discharged, the rest taking place in the district's rural part," he said.

An Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation official said the city's north-west zone has 495 active cases, followed by west with 460, south-west with 439, adding that micro containment areas rose to 303 after eight places were added and four removed from the list.

Also Read | Dev Deepawali 2020 in Varanasi: PM Narendra Modi Enjoys Laser Show in Kashi; See Pics and Videos.

The AMC said it would carry out a door-to-door survey to detect new cases.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)