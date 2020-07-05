Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], July 5 (ANI): As many as 632 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Rajasthan on Sunday, taking the state count of coronavirus cases to 20,164.

"Rajasthan reported 632 new COVID-19 positive cases and 9 deaths till 8.30 pm today. The total number of cases now stands at 20,164. There are 3,780 active cases in the state," said State Health Department.

Also Read | Jharkhand Reports 53 New COVID-19 Cases Today : Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on July 5, 2020.

So far, 456 people have died in the state due to the virus.

With the highest-ever single-day spike of 24,850 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, India's coronavirus count stood at 6,73,165, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday.

Also Read | NDMA Issues Precautionary Measures For People to Follow During Lightning Strikes; Here is List of Dos And Don'ts.

Out of the total cases, 2,44,814 are active cases. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)