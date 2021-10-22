New Delhi [India], October 22 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Finance, Bhagwat Karad on Friday lauded the efforts of countrymen on completion of administering 100 crores COVID-19 vaccinations and assured that the Indian economy will continue to grow amidst growing vaccination coverage.

Speaking to ANI, Karad said, "During COVID-19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to come together. Our scientists helped in the development of vaccines and we have attained more than 100 crore vaccines and we are proud of that. We need to praise the people of India for this. This is a perfect example of unity in diversity."

"We are proud to use Made-in-India vaccines. Our production in agriculture and other sectors is increasing. I am a Minister in the finance ministry and our economy is growing and will grow....I am sure of it," he added.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had pointed out that as India breached the landmark of administering 100 crore COVID vaccine doses, the experts around the globe are positive about the country's economic growth.

"Experts in India and abroad are very positive about India's economy. Today, not only record investment is coming to Indian companies but new employment opportunities are also being created for the youth...Positive activities are accelerating in every field with increasing coverage of the vaccine," the Prime Minister said during his address to the nation.

PM Modi noted that the agriculture sector kept India's economy "firmly in place" during the COVID-19 pandemic. "Today, food grains are being procured at a record level. The money is going directly into the bank account of the farmers," he said. (ANI)

