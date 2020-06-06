India News | With over 2.36 Lakh COVID-19 Cases, India Overtakes Italy, Becomes 6th Worst-hit Country

New Delhi [India], June 6 (ANI): With 9,887 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the last 24 hours, India's total count of coronavirus patients surged to 2,36,657 on Saturday, thus overtaking Italy -- 2,34,531 -- to become the sixth worst affected country in the world.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), India registered 294 more deaths in the past 24 hours, taking the toll to 6,642.

Total active cases have been pegged at 1,15,942. The MoHFW has informed that 1,14,073 persons have been cured/discharged/migrated so far.

Maharashtra with 80,229 coronavirus cases remains the worst-hit State. It reported today 2,436 new cases while 139 deaths. Total deaths in Maharashtra have reached 2849.

Delhi has so far reported 26,334 COVID-19 positive cases. Over 1,000 patients have been admitted to hospitals in the last three days in the national capital. The total number of COVID-19 active cases in Delhi is 15,311.

In the south, Tamil Nadu's corona count continues to rise. The State has 28,694 cases now out of which 12,700 are active cases. 15,762 people have been cured or discharged while 232 people have died due to the infection in the State.

Karnataka reported 378 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of positive cases in the State to 5,213 including 3,184 active cases. The toll stands at 59 as per the state's Health Department.

Kerala reported 108 fresh cases of COVID-19 today, taking the total number of active cases to 1,029 in the State.

Andhra Pradesh has reported 161 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 3,588, informed the Health Department. Out of the total, there are 1,192 active cases in the State.

The state's Health Department further informed that in the last 24 hours, 29 people have been discharged and no deaths have taken place. A total of 2,323 people have been discharged/cured in the State, while 73 people have died so far due to the lethal infection.

In Gujarat, the number of COVID-19 cases reached 19,094. There are 4,901 active cases. 13,003 people have been cured or discharged while 1,190 people have died in the State.

Madhya Pradesh has so far reported 8,996 cases of coronavirus. There are 2,734 active cases in the State. As many as 5,878 people have been cured or discharged while 384 people have died.

Uttar Pradesh has so far reported 9,733 cases. There are 3,828 active cases in the State. 5,648 people have been cured or discharged while 257 people have died due to corona in the State.

Rajasthan has so far reported 10,084 cases of COVID-19. There are 2,507 active cases. 7,359 people have been cured or discharged. 218 people have died of the virus in the State.

Bihar has reported 147 more COVID19 positive cases, taking the total number of positive cases in the State to 4,745, according to the state's Health Department.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Himachal Pradesh has reached 398. Out of these, 201 are active cases, while 185 patients have recovered so far. Five fatalities have been recorded in the State so far.

Assam reported 81 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, taking the total number of positive cases in the State to 2,324, said the Health Department. There are 1,808 active cases while four people have succumbed to the infection till now. A total of 509 people have been discharged from hospitals so far.

Uttarakhand on Saturday reported 31 new positive COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of positive cases in the State to 1,245, said the Health Department.

According to the Health Department, the toll in the State stands at 11. A total of 422 people have recovered from the virus while 6,253 results are awaited. At present, there are 807 active cases in the State and 25,265 people are placed under the quarantine facility.

With 95 new COVID-19 cases reported in Jharkhand in the last 24 hours, the State's count of people infected with the virus has surged to 938, as per the Health Department.There are currently 521 active COVID-19 cases in the State and 410 people have recovered from the disease.

Punjab reported 54 new cases of COVID-19 today, taking the total number of cases to 2,515 out of which 373 cases are active. The number of fatalities due to the disease stands at 50, as per the state's Health Department. (ANI)

