Jaipur, Jan 29 (PTI) A woman has been arrested for allegedly honey trapping a railway personnel in Rajasthan's Sawaimadhopur district, police said on Saturday.

The accused had allegedly befriended the ticket collector. After making a physical relation with him, she threatened to lodge a rape case against him if he did not pay Rs 40 lakh to her.

Also Read | Union Budget 2022-23: Extend Benefit of PMAY, CLSS to Encourage Housing Consumption, Says Former President PHDCCI Rajeev Talwar.

The victim's father registered a case at Batoda police station and after investigation, the police arrested the accused on Friday. A search is on for other accused involved in the case, the police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)