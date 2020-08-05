Bulandshahr (UP), Aug 5 (PTI) A woman was reportedly beaten to death on Wednesday by her husband and in-laws over dowry demands in Tauli village here, police said.

An FIR has been registered against the victim's husband and five others in this connection, Circle Officer Manish Kumar said.

Also Read | Mumbai Rains: PM Narendra Modi Speaks to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, Assures all Possible Support.

According to the police, the victim, Poonam, married Monu two years ago. She was often harassed by her husband's family over dowry.

The victim's father alleged that his son-in-law and family demanded Rs 50,000 from Poonam, and they killed her when she failed to give them the money.

Also Read | Mumbai Rains | NDRF Shares Video After Rescuing 40 People Stuck in Two Local Trains: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on August 5, 2020.

The matter is being investigated, police added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)