Kochi, May 16 (PTI) A woman passenger has been booked for attempting to "smuggle" foreign currency worth lakhs through the international airport at Nedumbassery, Customs officials said on Friday.

The passenger, identified as Geetha, tried to travel to Dubai on a SpiceJet Airlines flight on Thursday night, a Customs statement said.

A total of 2,00,000 Saudi Riyal (valued at Rs 44,40,000) was found concealed in aluminium foil packets placed in her checked-in baggage, it added.

The foreign currencies were seized, and the woman passenger was booked, the statement said, adding that an investigation is underway.

