Raigarh, Jan 10 (PTI) A woman and her one-and-half-year-old daughter were killed in a fire in their home, and her husband was found hanging in a suspected case of murder-suicide in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh district on Friday, police said.

The incident occurred in Kamtara village in the Gharghoda area, said Akash Markam, additional superintendent of police, Raigarh.

Charred bodies of Chandani Gupta (20) and her daughter Akansha were found in their house, while the husband, Suresh Gupta (25), was found hanging from a tree nearby, he said.

The official said the police were alerted, and the bodies were sent for post-mortem.

The police are probing whether Suresh, a shopkeeper, set fire to the house, killing his wife and daughter, and then committed suicide, Markam said.

He said a case has been registered in this connection, and further probe is underway.

