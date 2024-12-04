Basti (UP), Dec 4 (PTI) A 55-year-old woman and her 26-year-old daughter were killed after a fire broke out in their house at Setha village in the Kaptanganj area here on Wednesday, police said.

The incident is suspected to be linked to a property dispute, officials said.

Also Read | Earthquake in Hyderabad: Second Biggest Quake of 5.3 on Richter Scale Jolts Telangana's Mulugu in 55 Years, Tremors Felt in Andhra Pradesh.

The deceased, identified as Godawari (55) and her unmarried daughter Saumya (26), inherited the property from Godawari's late husband Awadhesh, and there were conflicts over the inheritance with the sons from Awadhesh's first wife, police said.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Gopal Krishna Chaudhary, who visited the site along with Additional SP OP Singh, said, "A complaint was filed by Godawari's elder daughter Sarita at the Kaptanganj police station naming five accused persons. Teams have been deployed to arrest them. Further investigation is underway."

Also Read | GIC Recruitment 2024 for Assistant Manager Posts: As Online Registration Begins at gicre.in, Know Eligibility, Benefits, Important Dates and How To Apply.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, the SP said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)