Barmer (Raj), Sep 23 (PTI) A woman was found lying dead inside a water tank in this district of Rajasthan, with her family alleging that she was killed by her in-laws.

The woman's family members lodged a case against her in-laws for murdering her and dumping the body into the tank, DSP Balotara Dhanphool Meena said.

He said the woman was married three months ago to Sawai Ram of Dudwa village falling under Pachpadra police station. The woman allegedly committed suicide on Wednesday night, police said.

Further action will be taken based on the post-mortem report, the DSP added.

