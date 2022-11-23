New Delhi, November 23: A woman in her 30's was found dead with her throat slit in her rented house in outer Delhi's Bawana on Wednesday, police said. The deceased was identified as Upasana, they said, adding that her husband, who is a suspect in the case was found hanging in Haryana's Sonipat.

According to police, the man, Sanjay, after killing his wife, went to Sonipat and hanged himself.

The couple were living in the house on rent and Sanjay was with his wife till Wednesday, they said.

"We are investigating the matter. Her husband is the suspect as of now as he was with the victim on Wednesday morning and later hanged himself in Sonipat," a senior police officer said.

